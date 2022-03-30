Court rules Adedoyin, 6 Others have case to answer in Adegoke’s Murder

An Osun State High Court, Osogbo presided by Justice Oyebola Ojo has ruled that Hilton Hotel owner, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and six workers at the Hotel have a case to answer over the death of MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

The defendants’ counsel led by Yusuf Alli, SAN told the court at the last sitting that the defendants do not have a case to answer because the prosecution failed to establish any case against them, which the prosecutor, M O Omosun opposed.

But at the sitting on Wednesday, Justice Ojo said a prima facie case was established against all the defendants.

She added that “Evidence before the court states that Timothy lodged in the hotel owned by Adedoyin.

Adesola who is the 7th defendant, the receptionist received the lodger.”

The court also held that wife of the deceased spoke to him while in the facility but he could not be reached afterward by the wife.

She called on the defendants to enter their defence.

K. Eleja said in view of the ruling, the defence would enter their defense but asked for time to prepare for the defence.

The case was adjourned till April 25, 2022 for opening of defense.