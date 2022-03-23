COAS commences Senior Command Leadership seminar in Jos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has stated that the Nigerian Army will continue to strive to meet the security expectations of all Nigerians by providing a safe and secure environment for the nation’s socio-economic development.

The COAS stated this on Tuesday while declaring open the Senior Command and Leadership Seminar organised by the Department of Army Training at the Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos.

The three-day seminar was designed for Nigerian Army General Officers Commanding (GOC) and Brigade Commanders, both current and prospective.

The COAS, who noted that troops’ kinetic efforts across theaters of operations are yielding tremendous results, also noted that, as conflicts shift from traditional warfare to cyber and media warfare, senior Army leadership must be equipped with the necessary skills to manage the complexities of the non-kinetic dimension of operations.

Commanders were given orders to actively engage other members of society and enhance cooperation with sister services and security agencies in order to achieve the common aim of securing the country. General Yahaya thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army’s Commander in Chief, for his unwavering support and strategic leadership in carrying out the Nigerian Army’s constitutional responsibilities.

Welcoming the participants to the event, the GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, expressed optimism that the seminar would afford participants the opportunity to build on their individual capacities and contribute meaningfully towards the enhancement of Nigerian Army operations.

The Chief of Training (Army) Maj Gen Abdulsalam Ibrahim, while addressing the participants, noted that the non-kinetic line of operations is essential in tackling contemporary security challenges, adding that it is currently being reviewed to provide the Nigerian Army with the impetus needed to meet its constitutional mandate.

In another development, the COAS today commissioned Transit Accommodation and Officers’ Mess facilities undertaken by GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos. According to the GOC, the completed projects will serve to alleviate the dearth of accommodation and provide recreational opportunities for personnel in the Cantonment.