China recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet

The second black box from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 which plunged into a mountain side in Southern China has been recovered.

According to official media, the black box, which could reveal the cause of the disaster, has been sent to Beijing for assessment and analysis.

Flight MU5735 crashed on Monday, killing all 132 persons on board, making it the deadliest aviation tragedy in mainland China in 28 years.

The airliner, which was flying to coastal Guangzhou from the southwestern city of Kunming, plunged from cruising altitude around the time it should have begun its landing descent. There were nine crew members among the dead.

The device, part of which was badly damaged, was recovered 1.5 metres (5 feet) underground and 40 metres (130 feet) from the point of impact, said Zhu Tao, head of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China.