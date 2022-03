The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano over alleged misappropriation of funds.

His arrest is coming few hours after he handed over power to successor, Professor Charles Soludo.

There are reports that the former governor was arrested at the Lagos airport at about 8:20pm where he was billed to fly to Houston Texas in the United States of America.

Details later.