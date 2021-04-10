Emmanuel Naibei of Kenya has emerged champion of the 2021 Lagos City Marathon in the male category.

Deresa Geleta of Ethiopia finished second, while Demiso Gudeta also of Ethiopia is third.

In the same vein, Meseret Dinke of Ethiopia is the women’s champion of the 2021 Lagos City Marathon.

Second position for the women is Celestine Jepchirchir of kenya, while in third place is Desta Muluneh of Ethiopia.

About 300 athletes took part in this year’s marathon due to the challenges of the corona virus pandemic.

This year’s race is also a Tokyo Olympic qualifying event

The strong field of domestic and foreign elite runners raised the expectation of a record breaking race in terms of time returned

The athletes who began the race at 6.30 this morning in front of the Lagos National Stadium ended the race at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island

The qualifying time for the Olympic Games was 2 hours 11 minutes.

The winner of the 2020 marathon race won in a time of 2 hours 10 minutes