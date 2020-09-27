Today is World Tourism Day!

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 across the world.

Tourism has the capacity to unite people, which will play an important role in global cooperation in fighting job losses due to the pandemic.

The theme of World Tourism Day 2020 is ‘Tourism and Rural Development’, as tourism is a leading provider of employment and opportunities in the countless rural communities around the world.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the industry had been hard hit. Also in many rural places, tourism is one of the few feasible economic sectors.

The 2020 edition also comes as governments look to the sector to drive recovery from the effects of the pandemic and with the enhanced recognition of tourism at the highest United Nations level.