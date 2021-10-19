2020 Flooding: FG distributes farm inputs to 7,146 farmers in Zamfara

Seven thousand, one hundred and fifty-six farmers in Zamfara State will benefit from the Federal Government’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund

The programme is to assist farmers affected by last year’s flood disaster in Zamfara State.

Authorities said farmers residing in areas identified as hotspots of Banditry, will have to come down to Gusau, the state capital to partake in the distribution

At the flag off ceremony in Gusau, Farmers from urban and rural Communities in Zamfara converged at the center

They received the federal government farm inputs under the Federal Government’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund

The programme is aimed at assisting those whose farms were destroyed by floods in the year 2020

The Coordinator of the Sokoto zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Aliyu Kafi- Dang, said seven thousand one hundred and forty six farmers in Zamfara state were selected to benefit in Zamfara state. He enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use if the items.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Faika Ahmed, who received the items on behalf pf Zamfara State government, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the show of love especially to farmers in Zamfara state.

Fa’ika Ahmed- assured that the relief items will get to the selected farmers. She added that the ministry has set up a Committee to assist in sharing the items especially to beneficiaries in troubled areas.

She noted that Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Government officials and Representatives of emirate councils are part of the committee to ensure transparency

The distributed materials worth millions of naira include, 11, 910 litres of Hervicides,7,146 litres of Pesticides,,9,528 litres of Growth exchanger, 4, 764 Bags of 50kg Fertilizer, 476.4 water pumps, 2,382 Sprayer, 2, 382 bags (12kg) of Rice Seedlings, 2,382 bags (12kg) of Maize Seedlings, and 2, 382 (50kg) of Cowpea Seeds among other things.