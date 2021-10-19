Breaking News

2020 Flooding: FG distributes farm inputs to 7,146 farmers in Zamfara

2020 Flooding_ FG distributes farm inputs to 7,146 farmers in Zamfara 2020 Flooding_ FG distributes farm inputs to 7,146 farmers in Zamfara

Seven thousand, one hundred and fifty-six farmers in Zamfara State will benefit from the Federal Government’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund

The programme is to assist farmers affected by last year’s flood disaster in Zamfara State.

Authorities said farmers residing in areas identified as hotspots of Banditry, will have to come down to Gusau, the state capital to partake in the distribution

At the flag off ceremony in Gusau, Farmers from urban and rural Communities in Zamfara converged at the center

They received the federal government farm inputs under the Federal Government’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund

The programme is aimed at assisting those whose farms were destroyed by floods in the year 2020

The Coordinator of the Sokoto zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Aliyu Kafi- Dang, said seven thousand one hundred and forty six farmers in Zamfara state were selected to benefit in Zamfara state. He enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use if the items.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management,  Faika Ahmed, who received the items on behalf pf Zamfara State government, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the show of love especially to farmers in Zamfara state.

Fa’ika Ahmed- assured that the relief items will get to the selected farmers. She added that the ministry has set up a Committee to assist in sharing the items especially to beneficiaries in troubled areas.

She noted that Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Government officials and Representatives of emirate councils are part of the committee to ensure transparency

The distributed materials worth millions of naira include, 11, 910 litres of Hervicides,7,146 litres of Pesticides,,9,528 litres of Growth exchanger, 4, 764 Bags of 50kg Fertilizer, 476.4 water pumps, 2,382 Sprayer, 2, 382 bags (12kg) of Rice Seedlings, 2,382 bags (12kg) of Maize Seedlings, and 2, 382 (50kg) of Cowpea Seeds among other things.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Shariah Court orders driver to pay N220 million to family of dead accident victims in Kano

TVCN
Mar 3, 2021

An Upper Shari’a Court, sitting in Kano has on Tuesday ordered a 40-year-old-driver, Sani Abubakar,…

Russia detains protesters as dozens brave bitter cold to rally for Navalny

TVCN
Feb 1, 2021

Dozens of protesters braved extreme cold on Sunday to rally for a second straight weekend in support…

WAEC: Reports of leaked papers are false – Areghan

TVCN
Aug 28, 2020

Court reserves judgment in appeal filed by Osun Governor against Adeleke

TVCN
Apr 24, 2019

The court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the appeals filed by the governor of Osun State, (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Flood destroys Abuja houses, renders many homeless

26 Jul 2019 12.58 pm

Many houses were submerged at EFAB Estate…

Continue reading

Death toll from Indian floods hits 147, hundreds of thousands evacuated

11 Aug 2019 3.49 pm

The death toll from floods in the Indian…

Continue reading

Madagascar govt warns citizens of severe floods

07 Mar 2017 12.24 pm

Madagascan authorities have issued a warning…

Continue reading