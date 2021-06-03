The Lagos State Operations Coordinating Unit (LASOCU) of the Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget has said that a total of 20,000 Vulnerable Households in Lagos State are set to benefit from the Federal Government COVID-19 Rapid Response Cash Transfer Programme.

The Director of LASOCU, Mrs. Oluwakemi Adedeji spoke of the development, explaining that it is an initiative of the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the World Bank. The exercise will commence with the registration of small business owners and artisans, whose businesses were badly affected by COVID-19 in Lagos State.

Mrs. Adedeji said, “LASOCU will commence the registration process for the COVID-19 Rapid Response Register by sending text messages to the phones of residents in some local government areas between May 30th and June 5th, 2021.

Recipients of the text are advised to register by responding to the messages or contact their Community Development Areas (CDA) in selected wards”.

“According to the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office, this initiative will be starting with seven wards, 181 Communities in four LGAs, namely Irewe and Tafi in Ojo LGA; Ikoga, Ajido and Iya Afin in Badagry as well as Abomiti and Ijede in both Epe and Ikorodu LGA”

She reiterated that the selection of residents is based on the scientific method of Satellite Remote Sensing Technology, Machine Learning, Algorithm and Big Data Analysis, which provided the basis for ranking the wards according to the poverty index and availability of resources.

The Director explained that enumerators would meet applicants at their residents to take further information such as National Identification Numbers (NIN) and bank account details, adding that those registered would receive cash transfers directly to their accounts.