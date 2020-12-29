Two suspected hoodlums were set ablaze by an angry mob at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan, Oyo State, around 9am on Monday.

One of the suspects was, however, rescued by officials of the Amotekun Corps and handed over to the police.

However, the cause of the mob action had yet-to-be ascertained, but the police said investigation was on to unearth the reason behind the incident.

The suspect, who was rescued by the Amotekun Corps, is currently receiving treatment at the Police Clinic, Eleyele, Ibadan.

A statement made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, condemned the recurrence of jungle justice being meted to suspected criminals in the state, adding that this was sending a dangerous signal.

The statement read in parts, “Two persons were set ablaze by an angry mob at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan on Monday, December 28, 2020, around 9am, while one other was rescued by the Amotekun team and handed over to the police. He is being treated at the Police Clinic, Eleyele.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the action of the angry mob. Act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

“When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate and the society will not be able to curb it. Innocent lives will be terminated unjustly. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those taking the law into their own hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the law catch up with them.

Meanwhile, the police have said that five suspects have been arrested through the collaborative efforts of the joint patrol teams from Agugu, Mapo and Idi-Aro in connection with the violent clash between two warring factions at the Aremo community, Ibadan on Sunday.

“The suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan for discreet investigation,” the PPRO added.