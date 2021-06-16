The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has ascertained that the 2 Storey building was undergoing controlled demolition when last night’s poor weather caused a portion of it to collapse unexpectedly.

The agency also confirmed that there are no fatalities or casualties and that the affected building is already under the oversight of LABSCA.

There will be no further update on the incident according to a statement signed by the DG of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu .