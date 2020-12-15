Two members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections at plenary on Tuesday.

Aliyu Datti Yau from Kano State defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, Shiddi Usman Danjuma from Taraba State defected from All Progressives Grand Alliance to the APC.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read their letters of defection to members on the floor.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; and Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, separately raised points of order to fault the defections.

Both Elumelu and Okechukwu argued that the reason cited by the lawmakers for their defections, which was that there were crises and divisions in their former parties, was untrue and invalid.

Gbajabiamila, however, dismissed the protests by the opposition leaders.

He noted that Yau’s defection made all the 24 members from Kano to be in APC.