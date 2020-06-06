The two police officers who shoved a 75-year old man in Buffalo, New York have been suspended without pay.

This was revealed by Buffalo mayor, Byron Brown who also added that the man was in a stable but serious condition after the two police officers, caused him to fall backwards, hitting his head on a pavement.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also commented, saying, “the incident in Buffalo was wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful”

“Police officers must enforce – not abuse – the law,” he added

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation as protesters returned to the streets of several US cities to demonstrate against police brutality.

Protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night, the protests overnight were largely peaceful, with fewer reports of looting and arrests, and a reduction in violent standoffs.