FIFA has confirmed that its proposed investment of 1 billion dollars in women’s football will go ahead despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world football governing body said it will not cut the investment plan to be implemented from 2019 to 2022.

The funds will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programmes, corporate governance and technical programmes.

Women’s football has enjoyed increased popularity following the successful Women’s World Cup held in France last year with a record-breaking 1 point 2 billion fans watching across the world.