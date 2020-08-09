16 Housemates of the BBNaija Lockdown are gearing up for possible eviction tonight. Those nominated for possible eviction include: Bright O, Eric, Erica, Kaisha, Kiddwaya, Laycon, Lucy, Nengi, Neo, Praise, Prince, Tochi, TolaniBaj, TrickyTee, Wathoni, and Vee.

Voting session for the housemates closesd yesterday, a day before the live and eviction show.

Two of the Housemates, Ka3na and Lolu, were evicted last Sunday after spending a total of 14 days in the house.

The BBNaija season 5, tagged Lockdown edition, kicked off on Sunday, July 19 and is expected to last for three months.