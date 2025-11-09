The Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has disclosed full details regarding the ongoing insurgency and terrorism cases, especially those related to major massacres recorded nationwide. According to a Sunday statement obtained by TVC, since the beginning of the President Bola ...

The Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has disclosed full details regarding the ongoing insurgency and terrorism cases, especially those related to major massacres recorded nationwide.

According to a Sunday statement obtained by TVC, since the beginning of the President Bola Tinubu administration in 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through enhanced inter-agency cooperation, has vigorously pursued, arrested, eliminated or successfully convicted terrorists and insurgents, especially those responsible for some of the most heinous attacks on Nigerian territory.

The statement reads, “Since 2024, over 124 terrorists and insurgents have been successfully convicted, whilst some, including the Ansaru leadership, those responsible for the Owo Church bombing in 2022, the Yelwata (Benue) Reprisal and Counter Reprisal attacks, amongst others, are undergoing trial at various courts.

“Joint security task forces, enhanced border patrols with local and regional partners, compensation for victims, permanent joint patrols, and intelligence collaboration with international partners are among the remedial actions taken to protect lives further and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“As of 2025, Nigeria has witnessed an 81% decrease in terror-related deaths since 2015, a pointer to enhanced counter-insurgency operations and better collaboration between our National security architecture and with affected communities. Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year, and over 124,000 fighters and dependents have surrendered to authorities.

“Over 2.1million IDPs have also returned home, and new communities are being rebuilt in previously affected areas as normalcy returns. The FG has also instituted a Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict to assist in rebuilding communities and helping integration for displaced and affected persons.”

TVC previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has called on the international allies to stand firmly with Nigeria during his administration’s campaign against terrorism and violent attacks threatening national peace and national development.

The President, in a statement on Friday, reiterated his commitment that Nigeria will spare no effort in eradicating the scourge of terror and reclaiming the safety and dignity of its people.