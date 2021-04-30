Nigeria’s leading independent broadcasting company, TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM Lagos and Abuja and Adaba FM today officially announced that its radio station, 102.3 Max FM Lagos, has now exceeded 2 million listeners per day,according to the latest official AMPS radio ratings for March, 2021.

The figures reveal that 102.3 MAX FM Lagos, increased daily listenership (March v February) by 150,000 to 2,045,342 per day with a market share of 22%. Q1 2021 V Q1 2020 shows listener numbers grew by 997,000 listeners.

Sister station 90.9 Max FM, Abuja, breached the half million listenership mark with 548,000 daily listeners, up 55,000 on February with a 32% market share. This means almost one in every three people listening to radio in the capital city of Abuja, now listen to Max FM at some point. Q1 2021 V Q1 2020 shows total listenership grew 740,177.

TVC Communications Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon said; “In less than four years on-air, MAX FM Lagos has performed beyond our expectations with significant year-on-year growth, now ranking as the 5th largest station of 40 in the commercial capital. Similarly, MAX FM Abuja is powering ahead of its competitors with a very impressive market share.

He added: “Consistency of programming quality and a highly motivated team of employees is helping to make MAX FM a great radio brand which delivers big audiences for national brands and advertisers.”

Advertisement

Acting General Manager, Max FM, Marvin Arimisaid “In an industry filled with different radio stations and different platforms, getting a radio station that sticks to quality and entertainment is hard. But when you get one, you have just found a gem – and that is Max FM. We are glad that Max FM has continually proven to be the station that hasthe right music and entertainment content that our target audience love to listen to.”

Notes to Editor

About TVC Communications

TVC Communications is a leading, independently owned and operated media organisation established in 2007, with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. Our TV and radio stations include: TVC (general entertainment channel) TVC News (24 hour Nigerian news channel) Max FM and Adaba FM.

Advertisement

For media contact:

Mabel Aladenusi – Adeteye

Head, Corporate Communications & PR

TVC Communications

mabel.aladenusi@tvccommunications.tv

Advertisement

+ 234 818-813-5033