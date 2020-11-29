Global rights group, Amnesty International, says 10 women working in the Kwashaba rice farm where Boko Haram slaughtered 43 persons, are still missing.

Amnesty disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

The organisation stated that 16 out of the 43 farmers that were killed were actually Internally Displaced Persons.

The tweet read in part, “Boko Haram and other armed groups must renounce their unlawful and vicious campaign of violence against civilians.

The Nigerian authorities, for their part, must do more to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators of all such attacks to justice.

Advertisement

“Amnesty International’s findings show that, of the 43 farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram yesterday, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons resident at Farm Centre IDP Camp while 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm are still missing after the attack.”

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometres away, where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday.

Last month Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.

Boko Haram and ISWAP, its IS-linked rival, have increasingly targeted loggers, herders and fishermen in their violent campaign, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.