Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum, visited Wulgo, a community in the Ngala local government area on the shores of Lake Chad, on Thursday where he oversaw the distribution of cash relief to male and female heads of resettled families.

The Governor also interacted with all residents to identify and address their problems.

Zulum inspected educational and health facilities, and gave instructions for the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre, to address the needs of the community.

He later interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo.

Lt. Col. Njock John, the Cameroonian component officer who is the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, was on hand to greet the Governor.

The Cameroonian component officer, noted that Zulum’s regular support to the command has enhanced their operational capacity in the counter-terrorism war.

He appreciated the governor saying “Your Excellency, we cannot express our gratitude enough. It is because of you that those vehicles have been noticed approaching. With your help, we’ll be able to return all of those MRAPs and others back to life and back to normal operations. That’s something we’ll never be able to compensate you for, because by your gesture, you have pulled us back to really good operational capacity. This war, we wish it to end as quick as possible, and with the type of action, with the type of support you have been giving us, we are sure that the end is coming soon” Njock said.