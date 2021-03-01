AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to be ruled out for up to three weeks with a left thigh injury, meaning he will miss the Europa League tie against former side Manchester United.

The 39-year-old, who scored 29 goals in 53 games for United, was substituted in the 56th minute of Milan’s 2-1 win over Roma on Sunday.

The two legs of the last-16 tie are due to be played on 11 and 18 March.

The Swede has scored 16 goals in 21 games this campaign.

AC Milan are second in Serie A, four points behind rivals Inter Milan.