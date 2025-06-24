The Zamfara State Government has strongly denied claims that Governor Dauda Lawal obtained loans during his administration, dismissing the allegations published by Sahara Reporters as “gonzo journalism”.

The report, published on Monday and titled “EXCLUSIVE: Budget Documents Expose Zamfara Governor Lawal’s False Claim of no Borrowing — N34 Billion Loans Recorded Under His Watch”, alleged that the governor misled the public about borrowing activities.

In a statement issued in Gusau, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the report as false and misleading, accusing the online platform of pushing sensational and unverified claims to generate traffic.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has not taken any local or international loans since assuming office,” the statement said, reiterating the governor’s public remarks during a recent media chat affirming his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

According to Idris, the ₦34 billion referenced in the Sahara Reporters publication pertains to loan interest repayments inherited from previous administrations, not new borrowings under Governor Lawal’s tenure.

“The 2023 budget was prepared by the immediate past administration under Bello Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence. The sum in question relates to payments on loans contracted before Governor Lawal took office,” he explained.

He added that ₦53.2 billion had been earmarked in the budget to service existing loans, of which ₦34 billion was spent on interest payments alone — a financial obligation the current administration is fulfilling to reduce the state’s debt burden.

“Sahara Reporters should be asking former Governor Matawalle what happened to the loans he obtained, not peddling baseless claims against the current government,” Idris said.

He challenged Sahara Reporters to provide any verifiable document showing Governor Lawal applied for, received, or approved any loan since taking office.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that the Zamfara government remains committed to transparency and will continue to prioritise responsible financial management.