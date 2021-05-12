A police officer was killed in a fight with a civilian while breaking the Ramadan fast.

The incident occurred in Damba community in Gusau Local Government area of Zamfara state

TVC News gathered that the police officer accused a local resident, Mukhtar Alege, of staring at him in an unpleasant manner while eating bread and soft drink while other Muslims were fasting.

According to sources, the police officer became enraged and demanded that Muktari

explain why he was staring at him in that manner.

He believed he was tactically mocking him for eating when it was not yet time to break the fast.

The cop then brought out his belt and began to beat Muktari and in an effort to defend himself, Muktari hit him very hard which led to his death.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state, Police Command Shehu Muhammad has confirmed the incident.

He said the command is still gathering facts on the incident and will come out with its position on the matter.

Mukhtari Alege who killed the police man has been arrested and is in police custody undergoing interrogation.