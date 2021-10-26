Breaking News

Zamfara Police Commissioner visits Correctional Facility in Gusau

Police in Zamfara have beefed up Security at the Gusau Correctional Centre to forestall any attack that could lead to jailbreak.

The police say the move becomes necessary following upsurge in criminal activities across and the recent attack at the Abolongo Custodial centre in Oyo State that led to the release of unspecified number of inmates.

The Zamfara state Commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkanah assures that the Police is fully committed to the security and safety of all Correctional centres in the state.

CP Elkanah stated this when he visited the Gusau Correctional facility to assess the existing security arrangements with a view to averting any security threats at the Centre.

He adds that his office is always open to approve any security request regarding Correctional facilities, adding that same security arrangements will be extended to all Correctional facilities across Zamfara State.

