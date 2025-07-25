The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, extends his heartfelt condolences to the good people of Zamfara State...

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, extends his heartfelt condolences to the good people of Zamfara State and the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, over the passing of His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, Sarkin Katsinan Gusau.

His Royal Highness was a symbol of peace, wisdom, and unity, whose leadership brought significant progress and harmony to the Emirate and the state at large. His demise is a great loss not only to the people of Gusau and Zamfara State but to the entire nation.

The Command joins the Emirate, government, and people of Zamfara State in mourning this monumental loss. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family and the entire state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.