The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, has urged journalists and residents to embrace unity, peace and reflection as Muslims commence the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued by the council chairman, Ibrahim Musa Maizare, the union extended warm greetings to Muslims in Zamfara State and beyond, describing Ramadan as a sacred period of spiritual renewal, self-discipline and community engagement.

Maizare said the holy month highlights values such as compassion, generosity, patience and understanding, which should guide journalists in their professional duties and daily interactions.

He called on media practitioners to recommit to responsible journalism by promoting peace, tolerance and solidarity through balanced and positive storytelling during the fasting period.

According to him, the media holds a critical role in shaping public narratives and fostering harmony within society.

The NUJ chairman also urged journalists and media organisations to spotlight stories of hope, resilience and community strength, while giving sensitive coverage to Ramadan-related activities and initiatives supporting vulnerable groups.

Addressing broader concerns, he appealed to residents of Zamfara State to use the period for prayers for lasting peace, an end to insecurity, and sustained economic growth and development.

Maizare expressed optimism that collective prayers, unity of purpose and commitment to progress would help the state overcome its challenges and move toward a more peaceful and prosperous future.

He further prayed that Ramadan would bring renewed hope, peace and abundant blessings to the state and the nation at large.