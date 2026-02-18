The Zamfara State Government has officially launched newly acquired Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a modern surveillance drone system as part of efforts to strengthen security and improve public safety across the State.

The event held at the Government House, Gusau.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, led the ceremony, which was hosted by the state governor, Dauda Lawal, under whose administration the security assets were procured.

The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering internal security, safeguarding lives and property, and deploying modern technology to confront persistent security challenges in the state.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include members of the State House of Assembly, commissioners, the Chief Judge, special advisers, traditional and religious leaders, political stakeholders, members of the Peoples Democratic Party State Executive Council, heads of extra-ministerial departments and agencies, as well as leaders of security and federal agencies operating within the state.

The Zamfara State Government reaffirmed its resolve to continue investing in strategic security infrastructure aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development across the state.