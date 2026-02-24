The third Executive Council meeting for the year 2026 was held today at the Council Chamber, Government House, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Dauda Lawal....

The third Executive Council meeting for the year 2026 was held today at the Council Chamber, Government House, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Dauda Lawal.

The meeting brought together top government officials to deliberate on key priorities aimed at enhancing development and improving the welfare of the people of Zamfara State.

The meeting focused on several critical areas, including:

Construction and Reconstruction of Roads: Ensuring safe, durable, and accessible road networks to connect communities and promote economic growth.

Rehabilitation and Renovation of Juma’at Mosques: Strengthening religious institutions as centers of community and spiritual development.

Welfare of Citizens and Civil Servants: Introducing initiatives to enhance the living standards of Zamfara residents and recognize the contributions of civil servants.

Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering tangible projects that positively impact citizens’ lives, reflecting a government focused on progress, development, and social well-being.

The meeting marks another step in the state’s journey toward a prosperous and thriving Zamfara, with a strategic emphasis on infrastructure, faith-based development, and general welfare.