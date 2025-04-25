The Zamfara State House of assembly has described the action of the Gummi led Assembly faction as illegal

The House says it has one legitimate assembly and will not be distracted by the activities of whom it described as distractors

The political crisis in Zamfara State House of Assembly deepened on Wednesday as two rival factions emerged, each claiming legitimacy and operating parallel legislative chambers.

The affected lawmakers drawn from the PDP & APC were suspended in February, 2024, a development that led to holding a parallel sitting recently in Gusau.

The Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki while addressing newsmen in his office at the assembly complex said the state has only one House of Assembly as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Moriki also described their action as illegal and decisions invalid