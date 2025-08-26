Five hundred women from across Zamfara state benefited from the Fifty Thousand naira Small Business recapitalization grants and one bag of rice each, under the federal government Renewed hope Initiative in collaboration with Tony Elumelu Foundation for Women Economic empowerment program....

Five hundred women from across Zamfara state benefited from the Fifty Thousand naira Small Business recapitalization grants and one bag of rice each, under the federal government Renewed hope Initiative in collaboration with Tony Elumelu Foundation for Women Economic empowerment program.

The beneficiaries were drawn from across the fourteen local government areas of the state

The Program according to the organiser is aimed at boosting business capital for women engaged in small businesses

Nigeria’s first Lady Oluremi Tinubu at the event says the initiative is to lift Nigerian women out of poverty and help them to become financially self reliant

She is represented here by the Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Huriya Dauda

” I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude and renewed hope, as we officially flagged off the Women Economic Empowerment Programme under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation”

“This flag-off is more than just a ceremony, it’s a powerful sign of real opportunity. Today, 500 carefully chosen women who are truly in need will receive ₦50,000 each to boost their businesses across our beloved State, while 18,500 women nationwide will be empowered by this support” Huriya Dauda Lawal Said.

“These grants are not loans. They are not debts to be repaid. They are gifts,an investment in the resilience, hard work, and unbreakable spirit of the Nigerian woman” She added

“I am deeply grateful to our Mother the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care, her steadfast dedication to women and her tireless vision of restoring dignity and hope in our nation”

“Her leadership reminds us that true greatness lies in how we uplift the most vulnerable among us” She Commend the First Lady.

“I am also pleased to share that many of the beneficiaries were carefully chosen from those who truly need it.For them, this gesture is more than financial support,it is a message of comfort, healing and reassurance that they are not forgotten”

She thank the founder of the initiative, Tony Elumelu foundation and the Zamfara state Governor for touching the live of Nigerian Women

“Our profound appreciation also goes to the Tony Elumelu Foundation for their remarkable ₦1 billion investment in Nigerian women. This is proof that when government and the private sector join hands with compassion and vision, lives are transformed and nations are rebuilt”

“And to my beloved husband, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal “Our Rescue Governor” I say thank you. Thank you for your constant support for always standing with women and for your unshakable commitment to protecting and uplifting our people. Your encouragement strengthens me and together we will continue to serve with purpose and dedication”

Huriya Dauda Lawal also announced transport fare for the beneficiaries in addition to the cash donation and a bag of rice

“In addition to the grants, each beneficiary will also receive a bag of rice and transportation allowance back to their respective destinations, courtesy from His Excellency, who consistently demonstrates his deep concern and commitment to the wellbeing of women in Zamfara State”

She further urge the beneficiaries to utilize the funds and not use it outside the said plan

“To all beneficiaries, Please use this money strictly to grow your business and do not share it with anyone. Let’s embrace this opportunity with courage and determination, trusting that with Allah’s help and supportive leaders, the future of Zamfara women and all Nigerian women will be bright”

Earlier, the Commissioner of women affairs, Zamfara state Aisha Ankara and the permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance in the state Barira Bagobiri also thanked the first Lady for considering Zamfara in her empowerment programs

They further urge the women to get their permanent voters card ready ahead of the 2027 general election to reciprocate the gesture.