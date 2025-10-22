The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has commended the launch of the Nutrition 774 Programme in the state, expressing her delight in standing alongside her husband, Governor Dauda Lawal, at the official unveiling....

The initiative was introduced to Zamfara by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, in collaboration with Mrs Uju Rochas-Anwukah, Special Adviser to the Vice President on Public Health and Food Security.

Hajiya Huriyya said the Governor’s remarks during the event deeply resonated with her, especially his statement that, “we cannot build the Zamfara of our dreams if the challenge of poor nutrition persists.”

The Nutrition 774 Programme, which aims to improve access to nutritious food across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria, demonstrates the Zamfara State Government’s commitment to eradicating malnutrition and hunger.

The First Lady reaffirmed her office’s dedication to supporting the initiative through ongoing food distribution and agricultural empowerment programmes for women — efforts that continue to benefit vulnerable families across the 14 local government areas of the state.

She pledged to remain committed to ensuring that women and children have access to nutritious food for healthy growth and development.

Hajiya Huriyya described the Nutrition 774 Programme as a significant step toward lasting change, adding: “God willing, we will continue to work hand in hand with our partners to build a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous Zamfara State.”