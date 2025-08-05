The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, has formally decorated a total of 390 officers recently promoted to various ranks within the Command....

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, has formally decorated a total of 390 officers recently promoted to various ranks within the Command.

The decoration ceremony took place at the Police Command Headquarters in Gusau.

In his address, the Commissioner of Police congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to justify their elevation through unwavering dedication, professionalism, and a renewed commitment to delivering quality policing services to the people of Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

Among those decorated were CSP Sani Kabiru and CSP Usman M. Nassarawa, both of whom were elevated to the prestigious rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

In the Inspectorate Cadre, 30 officers were promoted from Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II). Notable among them are:

ASP Sani Muhammad

ASP Bashir Idris

ASP Musa Bulus

ASP Maisabo Rabi’u

A total of 242 Sergeants were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police, including:

Inspector Salisu Adris

Inspector Nasuru Muhammad

Inspector Sama’ila Yakubu

Inspector Nafi’u Abubakar

Inspector Sani Yahaya

Inspector Kabiru Rabi’u

Inspector Usaini Ubashe

In addition, 116 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant, including:

Sergeant Aminu Sambo

Sergeant Abdurrahman Dayyabu

Sergeant Faisal Bala

Sergeant Abubakar Aminu

Sergeant Yakubu Abdullahi

Speaking on behalf of all the promoted officers, ACP Usman M. Nassarawa expressed profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission for entrusting them with higher responsibilities.

He pledged that all the newly promoted officers would continue to uphold the core values of integrity, commitment, professionalism, and community trust in their service to the nation.