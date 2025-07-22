In a renewed push to combat rising insecurity, the Zamfara State Government has convened a high-level security stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital....

The strategic session, organised by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), brought together heads of security agencies and key government officials to strengthen coordination in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, and was later joined by the Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, reflecting the state administration’s strong political will to restore peace.

Participants critically reviewed the security situation across Zamfara and deliberated on ten new strategic recommendations proposed by the state government to bolster ongoing operations.

In his remarks, Malam Nakwada commended the dedication and bravery of security operatives and reaffirmed the government’s support for their efforts.

“The state government acknowledges the immense sacrifices you and your gallant personnel have made in protecting our people. On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, I deeply appreciate and commend your selfless efforts and commitment,” he said.

He stressed the need for adaptive and sustained collaboration among security stakeholders to build lasting peace across the state.

“To effectively tackle our complex security challenges, we must continue to adapt, innovate, and work together more seamlessly than ever before. Our goal today is to chart a collective path toward a safer and more prosperous Zamfara State,” Nakwada added.

He also expressed the government’s grief over recent attacks in some communities and extended condolences to families of victims.

“Let me reassure you that this administration will not relent until Zamfara is restored as a peaceful and habitable state for all,” he stated.

In his closing remarks, Deputy Governor Mummuni praised the commitment of security agencies and called for intensified action.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts, but we must do more. Let us secure every inch of our dear state,” he urged.

The meeting comes amid heightened efforts by the Dauda Lawal-led administration to restore peace and stability across the state through enhanced security coordination and sustained government backing.