Six personels of the Zamfara State community guards and four members of local vigilante group known as Yan Sakai were killed by armed bandits in Anka Local government area of the state while three others were missing and several sustained various degree of Injuries.

Those missing includes two members of the Community protection Guards and one local vigilante

The incident occurred Saturday night after a joint military task force including members of the Zamfara state Community protection Guards and Local vigilante raided a terrorits hideouts in Sukai forest in the Anka local council

They were killed in an ambush laid by terrorits around Bagega area while returning from the operation

The development was confirmed by Governor Dauda Lawal Sunday morning via his verified Facebook page

The governor says the operation led to the killings of scores of terrorits and large scale of weapons were also recovered from the bandits den

Governor Lawal in his post also directed for additional deployment of troop to the affected areas and emergency relief be extended to those injured and families of victims of the attack

Dr. Lawal adds that on behalf of himself and the government of Zamfara state extend his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and reiterate his administration’s commitment to ensuing peace across the state

Those killed were buried Sunday morning according to Islamic rites.