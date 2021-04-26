The Zamfara State Government has banned the activities of roadside hawkers of premium motor spirit , popularly known as black marketer in some parts of the state

The directives which is indifenite, authorities in the says is with immediate effect

The areas affected are Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo and other surroundings villages

A press statement by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, says the move is part of Government plans to curb the activities of armed Bandits

The statement adds that the filling stations within the affected areas are hereby warned to desist from selling petroleum products in jerrycans or any other container, except for motor vehicles.

Security agencies are also directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

Zamfara state has experienced upsurge in attack on communities in the last few days.