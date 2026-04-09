The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Kaura Namoda and Bukkuyum local government areas over allegations of financial misappropriation and failure to appear before lawmakers probing the use of council funds. The affected officials are Mannir Mu’azu Haidara of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and Umar…...

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended the chairmen of Kaura Namoda and Bukkuyum local government areas over allegations of financial misappropriation and failure to appear before lawmakers probing the use of council funds.

The affected officials are Mannir Mu’azu Haidara of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and Umar A. Faru of Bukkuyum LGA.

Their suspension was announced during plenary on Wednesday after the House considered a report from its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Deputy Speaker Adamu Aliyu Gumm, who serves as vice chairman of the committee, presented the report to the Assembly, prompting deliberations by lawmakers presided over by Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki.

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According to the House spokesperson, Bello Kurya, members unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation to suspend the two council chairmen.

Kurya explained that the decision followed the officials’ failure to honour invitations from the committee, which had sought clarification on the management and expenditure of funds allocated to their councils.

“The invitations were issued to enable them to provide explanations regarding the expenditure of funds,” he said.

He noted that their refusal to appear before the lawmakers was regarded as a serious violation of legislative oversight responsibilities.

The suspension, he added, takes immediate effect and will remain in place pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the financial activities of all 14 local government councils in the state for the 2025 fiscal year.

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The Assembly also directed the affected chairmen to immediately hand over the administration of their councils to their respective vice chairmen.

Kurya said the disciplinary measure was based on findings of “disrespect to the legislative institution” and concerns over transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

He added that the resolutions of the Assembly had been forwarded to the executive arm of government for implementation, stressing the lawmakers’ commitment to ensuring prudent management of public resources and strengthening good governance across the state.