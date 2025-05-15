Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed vote of Confidence on Governor Dauda Lawal over his giant strides in the areas of Health, Education, Infrastructure and payment of backlog of Civil servants entitlement.

The House leader who represent Tsafe east at the state House of Assembly Bello Mazawaje says Zamfara state is blessed to have Dauda Lawal as it’s Governor

He adds that for the first time in the history of Zamfara, the state Capital is witnessing rapid development Including the Construction of an International Airport

The House Leader further notes that even enemies of progress and opposition political parties have no option than to appreciate the Governor

Governor Dauda Lawal efforts in tackling Insecurity is another area the lawmakers applaud the Governor

The motion by the House leader was seconded by Yakubu Almajir representing Bungudu east, The house deputy Speaker, Adamu Aliyu representing Gummi II Constituency, Rilwanu Marafa representing Anka Constituency and Ibrahim Garba Liman representing Gusau II among other contributions

The lawmakers says Governor Dauda has renovated and upgraded General Hospitals in the state to boost healthcare delivery and make it affordable to all

They also adds that Zamfara education sector has witnessed unprecedented growth and all that was done was with the full concent and approval of the House

Countless youths in Zamfara are engage in formal mining activities to earn their livelihood which in turn will reduce poverty.

Governor Dauda Lawal according to the Lawmakers has restored the lost Glory of the state in all sectors.

They call on the people to continue to support the government in its efforts to deliver more dividend of democracy to all irrespective of political affiliation.

