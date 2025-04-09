A member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, is dead

Aminu Kasuwar Daji represent Kaura Namoda South Constituency, at the 7th Zamfara assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC

The Lawmaker is said to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, 9th April, 2024

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State confirmed the death in a press statement issued by its publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau

The Party expressed its sadness over what it described as sudden demise of its Lawmaker

The statement adds that the party’s State Working Committee, executives members and supporters mourn the loss and described it as a deep shock

The Zamfara APC also said the late Lawmaker was a dedicated, honest, and God-fearing individual who served both his constituency and humanity with passion

While extending its heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the people of Kaura Namoda local government and members of the state assembly, it prays that Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give the family and relations he left behind the fortitude to bear the lost

Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji has since been buried according to Islamic rite in his hometown of Kasuwar-Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.×