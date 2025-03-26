The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by Mansur Aminu Khalifa, an unauthorised individual, regarding party affairs.

The party reiterated that Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and his associates remain indefinitely suspended since 17 March 2024 for anti-party activities, disrespect to leadership, and misconduct.

The Key Points to note according to the Party are:

No Legitimacy: Mansur Khalifa and Isiaka Ajiya Anka (self-proclaimed chairman) hold no valid positions—the recognised leadership is led by Tukur Umar Danfulani, elected under INEC-supervised congresses.

Constitutional Leadership: As per APC’s constitution, ex-Governor and current Minister Bello Matawalle remains the undisputed leader in Zamfara. Challenging this is a breach of party rules.

Political Seniority: It added that Matawalle’s political seniority over Jaji is well-documented—he was in the House of Representatives when Jaji was in secondary school.

Jaji’s faction according to the APC in Zamfara has been colluding with opposition parties (PDP/SDP), including secret meetings in Kaduna, signalling potential defection plans.

The party added that despite his criticism of APC leaders, Jaji’s group benefitted from the same leadership that secured his re-election to the 10th Assembly.

The APC under Danfulani says it will resist any attempts to destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party fully supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its recognised leadership.