The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, who passed away early Thursday morning at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of the State Working Committee, party executives, leaders, and members, APC State Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, extended heartfelt sympathies to the Zamfara State Government, the Gusau Emirate Council, the State Council of Chiefs, and the people of the state over what he described as a great loss.

Danfulani described the late emir as a remarkable leader who upheld the noble legacies of his forebears, promoted the development of the Gusau Emirate, and was steadfast in defending Islamic values and human rights.

“Late Ibrahim Bello was a great leader known for his simplicity, strong faith, and unwavering commitment to the progress of his people,” the statement read. “He will be fondly remembered for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the service of humanity.”

The APC prayed for the repose of the emir’s soul and asked Allah to grant him eternal rest in Aljannatu Firdaus.