The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC wishes to express its profound gratitude to Almighy Allah and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent appointment of one of its own and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Right Honourable Sanusi Garba Rikiji as the Director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

This appointment by our amiable president no doubt further shows the love and confidence Mr. President has in Zamfara State and its wonderful people.

The APC under the focused leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani will continue to be loyal to President Tinubu and all his good ways and efforts to transform Nigeria for the better.

While congratulating the new appointee over this milestone in his life, we urge him to continue to be a reference point at all times as a good ambassador of Zamfara State.

The party is confident that Rikiji will ensure the promotion of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in changing the trade Base of the country through new ideas full of vision determined to the development of Nigeria to a more progressive environment of trading freely.

During his tenure as commissioner of Finance in Zamfara State, a lot of transformation took place which encouraged direct foreign investment in the state as well as increased the state revenue generation drive which rejuvenated all economic sectors in the state.

We urge him not to relent in his efforts of positive ideas and progressive approach to issues that are of benefit to the citizens and the success of President Tinubu’s development.

We sincerely thank the president for the appointment and assure him that our son will deliver the national task given to him as expected

The party prays Allah to guide and protect president Bola Ahmed Tinubu in steering the affairs of this country to success with vision and courage that will make Nigerians proud at all times.