The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ali Bukar Dalori on his appointment as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the chapter, under the leadership of Tukur Umar Danfulani, described Dalori’s elevation as a mark of confidence reposed in him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party leaders and members nationwide.

“This is a testimony that the National Leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party stalwarts, and our teeming supporters have hope, respect, and trust in your ability to pilot the affairs of the APC to the promised land,” the statement read.

The party expressed confidence that Dalori’s experience from serving as a state chairman to deputy national chairman would bring about positive transformation and help actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“On behalf of the state leaders, elders, State Working Committee and supporters at all levels, we assure you of our unflinching support throughout this onerous task,” the statement added.

The Zamfara APC also offered prayers for Allah’s guidance and protection as Dalori begins his new role.