The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment(Zamfara AGILE Project) expresses deep grief over the death of His Royal Highness the Sarkin Katsinan Gusau and Emir of Gusau Dr. Ibrahim Bello who died in the early hours of Friday 25th July, 2025 in Abuja....

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment(Zamfara AGILE Project) expresses deep grief over the death of His Royal Highness the Sarkin Katsinan Gusau and Emir of Gusau Dr. Ibrahim Bello who died in the early hours of Friday 25th July, 2025 in Abuja.

The State Project Coordinator of the project Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau makes the disclosure while commenting on the so sad death of the 71 Old Sarkin Katsinan Gusau and Emir of Gusau.

Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau describes late Emir of Gusau as true statesman and God-fearing who for over five decades has tirelessly been serving humanity since before the creation of Zamfara State.

The Coordinator says the Late Emir Dr. Ibrahim Bello had been so passionate about the development of education in his emirate and Zamfara State as a whole particularly the girls education.

Saadatu Abdu Gusau states that the Zamfara AGILE Project will never forget his fatherly advice and strategic guidance towards effective implementation of the project in Zamfara State.

She says his recent strategic guidance towards significant engagement of traditional leaders for improved community engagement on adolescents girls education will surely be implemented for increased enrollment and completion of secondary school education.

The Coordinator who extends Zamfara AGILE Project condolences to Zamfara State Government, his immediate family and good people of the State prayed to Allah The Almighty to grant him Jannatul Firdausi and bless his family.