Governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf, has declared Monday as public holiday to mourn and sympathize with the families of athletes who died in fatal crash on Saturday.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Bature.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He described the incident as a dark moment for the state and urged residents to remain calm.

He also assured that the state government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims and their families.

The victims, many of whom were young, were part of the Kano State contingent returning from the National Sports Festival held in Ogun State.