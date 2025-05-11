The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has urged Youth Commissioners from all 36 states to implement initiatives aimed at empowering young people in their respective states.

This appeal is part of the Ministry’s broader goal to boost youth participation and development across Nigeria.

Comrade Olawande made this call while receiving a delegation from the Forum of State Youth Commissioners, led by its Chairman, Mr. Gold Adedayo, who also serves as the Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development.

The meeting took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the interaction, the Minister highlighted the value of grassroots efforts and shared his personal experience, stating:

“Having personally benefitted from local initiatives, I can affirm that every program I’ve introduced since serving as Minister of State for Youth has secured support from NGOs and relevant bodies. The impact you make on the youth in your state will define your legacy beyond your time in office.”

Responding, Mr. Adedayo referred to an earlier meeting held in Lagos with the Minister, noting that key action points were agreed upon. He outlined three main areas where the Forum seeks the Minister’s support:

•A Permanent Meeting Space: The Forum requested a designated conference room at the Ministry in Abuja to serve as its operational base.

•Support for State Collaborations: Assistance in facilitating inter-state visits and collaborations on youth initiatives.

•Consistent Engagements: Plans are underway for the Forum to hold regular meetings, with the next scheduled in Bayelsa State.

“These components are crucial for driving successful youth development programs across Nigeria,” Adedayo emphasized.

Welcoming the Forum, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to supporting the Commissioners and advancing youth-focused initiatives nationwide.