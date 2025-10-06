Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has applauded teachers for their dedication and commitment towards shaping the nation’s future. Alausa made the remarks during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration, underscoring the central role of teachers in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of Presiden...

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has applauded teachers for their dedication and commitment towards shaping the nation’s future.

Alausa made the remarks during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration, underscoring the central role of teachers in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alausa in a post via his X handle stressed the importance of collaboration within the education sector.

He said: “I celebrate the remarkable men and women whose dedication continues to shape our nation’s future. This year’s theme, ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,’ reflects the vital role teachers play in building the foundation of national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This day is deeply personal to me. My mother was a teacher, and I was privileged to serve as an Associate Professor before public service. These experiences have given me a profound appreciation for the teaching profession and for the transformative impact teachers have on generations of students.”

Alausa added that he was pleased to celebrate alongside the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said; Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State; Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State; Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai of Enugu State; and Deputy Governor Joel Salifu Oyibo of Kogi State.

He also commended the contributions of education stakeholders, including ministry directors, heads of agencies, and development partners, for their continued efforts in supporting teachers and improving learning environments nationwide.

“Most importantly, I thank our teachers across Nigeria for their resilience, passion, and unwavering service,” he said.

“You are the backbone of our education system, and your work lights the path for the next generation. As we celebrate you today, I urge you to continue striving for excellence, embracing innovation, and working together to raise the standard of education in our great nation.”