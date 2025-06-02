A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye said the ongoing move by the leaders of the opposition parties to join forces against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 general elections will fail.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye stated this while speaking with newsmen on in Osogbo, Osun State capital..

The APC chieftain said that the likes of former Vice Presidents, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai and others should not to waste their resources on the already failed project but rather join Tinubu’s quest in the ongoing Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

“Over the last seventy years, the Nigerian political landscape has witnessed numerous attempts at coalition-building, often driven by a desire to consolidate power and challenge dominant parties.

” However, history has consistently shown that these coalitions rarely succeed. So forming a successful alliance in Nigeria requires more than just shared opposition. it demands unity, strategic compromise, and long-term cohesion.

“The motives must be altruistic, not parochial, not selfish, and it must embrace the management of peace and conflict, which are very paramount and essential.

” But critically looking at the ongoing coalition against the president, those involved are only interested in using the platform to revive their failing political careers”.

Describing the coalition as a mere gathering of aggrieved opposition leaders, Oyintiloye said that their motive was not in any way for the benefit of Nigerians, but rather for their personal gains.

He said,” The questions Nigerians should ask these coalition leaders is; why forming coalition against President Bola Tinubu?.

” If they are the one in power, can they do anything better than what the president is doing?

“But because of their greed, hatred for the President, the desperation to clinch power by all means, they are now running from pillar to post.

“If the present administration has engaged and patronised some of these personality with juicy appointments, they would be on front line singing and praising the same government they are castigating now.

“But the truth is that Tinubu is the master of the game, so they will fail as usual”.

“Prelude to 2023 general elections, forces within and outside were against the Tinubu election.

” Despite the fact he was not in power, he still won.

“Now that the same Tinubu is in power, reviving the economy, how do opposition leaders think their coalition can unseat him?, he queried.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, called on the opposition leaders, especially those PDP to channel their energies in supporting the president’s. Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the achievements of the President in all sectors in the last two years were enough to convince the opposition leaders that the coalition would not stand.

The APC chieftain enjoined the president to remain focused on his Renewed Hope Agenda and continued to improve on his successfully implemented economic and infrastructure reforms that are boosting public confidence in his administration.