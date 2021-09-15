Yobe Community says Airforce strike kills 10, injure 32, NAF denies strike

The Nigerian Air Force has been accused of allegedly bombarding innocent residents of Buwari village near kanama community of Yunusari local government area in Yobe state.

Eye witness who spoke with Tvc News Correspondent says the air strike was orchestrated after some suspected Boko Haram fighters were sighted by some residents of the affected village and subsequently alerted security operatives for immediate action.

Residents of Buwari village have been left displaced by the unfortunate incident, while thirty two persons who are confirmed seriously injured are receiving medical treatment at the Geidam General hospital.

Ten persons have been confirmed dead by the collateral damage.

The Airforce in a reaction by its Spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, however said the story is untrue adding that the NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce.

According to him no bomb or missile was even expended.