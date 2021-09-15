Yobe Community says Airforce strike kills 10, injure 32, NAF denies strike

Breaking News
The majority leader of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Haruna Inuwa, has been Impeached.…
Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has signed the bill banning the practice of open grazing…
Tanker Drivers Association has suspended it's strike following the resolution of a 15 member committee…
The Federal Government of Nigeria says end of Twitter suspension in the country is near.…
The nationwide State Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect Party executives has…
Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami has announced the immediate…
Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law. The…
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three new National Commissioners into the Independent National Electoral…
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali is currently in Kwara state on a…
The Nigerian Air Force has been accused of allegedly bombarding innocent residents of Buwari village near kanama community of Yunusari local government area in Yobe state.
Eye witness who spoke with Tvc News Correspondent says the air strike was orchestrated after some suspected Boko Haram fighters were sighted by some residents of the affected village and subsequently alerted security operatives for immediate action.
Residents of Buwari village have been left displaced by the unfortunate incident, while thirty two persons who are confirmed seriously injured are receiving medical treatment at the Geidam General hospital.
Ten persons have been confirmed dead by the collateral damage.
The Airforce in a reaction by its Spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, however said the story is untrue adding that the NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce.
According to him no bomb or missile was even expended.