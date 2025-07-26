The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the appointment of Nentawe Yilwatda to lead the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is strategic....

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the appointment of Nentawe Yilwatda to lead the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is strategic.

The Speaker stated this while congratulating the new National Chairman of the APC.

Mr. Yilwatda succeeds former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje as APC National Chairman.

Until his latest appointment, the APC Chairman served as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The Speaker, who had noted at the NEC meeting that Proffesor Yilwatda was adopted as the APC National Chairman “under the guidance of President Tinubu,” said a notable politician from the North-Central geopolitical zone leading the APC has further reinforced the unity and cohesion in the ruling party.

The Speaker stressed the need for the APC to respond strategically to the emerging political dynamics in the country.

While applauding the APC for successfully navigating the leadership change, Mr. Tajudeen commended President Tinubu for solidifying the ruling party’s dominance in the polity.

The Speaker urged the APC Chairman to unite the organs, structures, and caucuses of the APC towards victory at the coming polls and the sustenance of the party as the formidable, viable platform for progressive governance of the country.The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Nentawe Yilwatda, saying his appointment to lead the National Working Committee of the ruling party is strategic.

Mr. Yilwatda succeeds former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje as APC National Chairman.

Until his latest appointment, the new Chairman served as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The Speaker, who had noted at the NEC meeting that Prof. Yilwatda was adopted as the APC National Chairman “under the guidance of President Tinubu,” said a notable politician from the North-Central geopolitical zone leading the APC has further reinforced the unity and cohesion in the ruling party.

The Speaker stressed the need for the APC to respond strategically to the emerging political dynamics in the country.

While applauding the APC for successfully navigating the leadership change, Mr. Tajudeen commended President Tinubu for solidifying the ruling party’s dominance in the polity.

The Speaker advised the APC Chairman to unite the organs, structures, and caucuses of the APC towards victory at the coming polls and the sustenance of the party as the formidable, viable platform for progressive governance of the country.