The Media Office of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has dismissed reports suggesting that campaign posters announcing his bid for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have flooded parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Director of Yahaya Bello’s Media Office, Ohiare Michael, described the development as the handiwork of “frustrated mischief makers,” insisting that neither the former governor nor anyone acting on his behalf had authorised the production or distribution of any such posters.

According to Michael, “These reports would have, ordinarily, been ignored as those close to the former governor are aware that, as a loyal party member whose unflinching commitment to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never been in doubt, nothing of such can emanate from him, especially when there are laid down guidelines.”

He noted that this was not the first time “mischief makers” had resorted to printing materials in Bello’s name to “achieve their evil motives,” stressing that silence would no longer be an option.

“We therefore state categorically that no one has been authorised, either directly or indirectly, to print, much less paste, any poster on behalf of former Governor Yahaya Bello,” the statement read.

The Media Office urged the public to disregard the posters, warning that those behind the move were bent on tarnishing the image of the former governor after failing “on many fronts in their desperate bring-him-down-at-all-costs mission.”