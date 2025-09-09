Nigeria’s faltering bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered another major setback on Tuesday evening as the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in a tense Group C qualifier at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein....

The result leaves South Africa firmly in control of the group standings, while Nigeria’s chances of direct qualification grow slimmer with each passing game.

The Super Eagles travelled to Bloemfontein under pressure, having endured an inconsistent campaign, and were further weakened by the absence of their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Coach Eric Sekou Chelle was forced to reshuffle his attack, fielding a frontline that lacked the cutting edge Osimhen normally provides.

Despite the setback, Nigeria began brightly, with Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman looking lively on the flanks.

South Africa, roared on by a boisterous home crowd, were equally determined, snapping into tackles and pressing the visitors high up the pitch.

The breakthrough came after 32 minutes, though in unexpected fashion.

A moment of miscommunication in Nigeria’s defence ended with William Troost-Ekong inadvertently steering the ball into his own net.

The error handed Bafana Bafana the lead and sparked wild celebrations among the home supporters.

Nigeria, however, refused to wilt. Their response was swift, and just before half-time, they restored parity.

From a well-delivered set piece, defender Calvin Bassey powered home a header beyond the reach of South Africa’s goalkeeper.

The goal silenced the Bloemfontein crowd and gave the Super Eagles renewed belief as the teams went into the interval level at 1-1.

The second half was fiercely contested, with both sides creating half-chances but lacking composure in the final third.

Eric Sekou Chelle introduced Tolu Arokodare in an effort to add height and physicality to Nigeria’s attack, while South Africa tightened defensively to protect their advantage at the top of the table.

There was also a lighter off-field moment that caught fans’ attention: video footage from the players’ tunnel showed Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi slipping and crashing into teammate Moses Simon, a clip that quickly went viral on social media.

As the minutes ticked away, Nigeria pushed forward in search of a winner, but South Africa remained resolute.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils when the referee signalled full time.

The draw keeps South Africa in pole position in Group C, leaving them well placed for a direct ticket to the World Cup. For Nigeria, however, the result was less encouraging.

The Super Eagles remain outside the automatic qualification spots and now face the difficult task of relying on other results and possibly a play-off route if they are to reach the 2026 finals.

It was a night that summed up Nigeria’s campaign so far — flashes of quality undone by costly mistakes and a lack of clinical finishing.

With only a handful of matches left, time is running out for the Super Eagles and their Franco Malian Gaffer, Eric Sekou Chelle, to turn their fortunes around.