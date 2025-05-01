‎The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have joined the nation in celebrating Workers’ Day, honouring the dedication and contributions of workers across all sectors towards national safety, unity and sustainable growth.

The Force in a statement by its public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, extended its deepest appreciation to its officers and all working individuals who contribute to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

The IGP said extraordinary service and sacrifice of police officers, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our citizens is recognised.

“Their resolve and dedication to duty are the bedrock of our nation’s stability, and the Force is dedicated to creating a workplace where our officers feel valued, respected, and empowered to serve the nation with integrity and pride”.

‎The Nigeria Police Force is steadfast in its devotion to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment where officers can thrive and reach their full potential.

As such, the Force reaffirms its dedication to prioritizing the well-fare of its officers through initiatives designed to improve their standard of living, working environment, and professional growth.

‎The Nigeria Police Force wishes all workers a happy and restful Workers’ Day.